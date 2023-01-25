MM Keeravani, Chinna Jeeyar Swami, Prakash Sood from Telugu States Among 2023 Padma Awardees

New Delhi: On the eve of 74th Republic Day celebrations, the central government on Wednesday announced six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awards.

Seven persons from Andhra Pradesh and five persons from Telangana state have been selected for the prestigious Padma awards this year.

From Telangana, spiritual leader Chinna Jeeyar Swami and Kamlesh D Patel aka Daaji are selected for the Padma Bhushan while Modadugu Vijay Gupta (Science & Engineering), Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti (Medicine) and B Ramakrishna Reddy (Literature & Education) are being awarded Padma Shri.

In Andhra Pradesh, MM Keeravaani (Art), Kota Satchidananda Sastry (Art), CV Raju (Art), Abbareddy Nageswara Rao (Science & Engineering), Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara (Science & Engineering), Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar (Social Work) and Prakash Chandra Sood (Literature and Education) are among the Padma Shri awardees.

Late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous), musician Zakir Hussain, Dr Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous), Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous), SM Krishna and Srinivas Varadhan will receive Padma Vibhushan.

The Padma Vibhushan will be awarded posthumously in the field of Medicine (Pediatrics). In recognition of his Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) treatment as a simple, effective remedy for dehydration, Padma Vibhushan will be awarded posthumously to Dilip Mahalanabis, who died in Kolkata last year.

Sudha Murty, Kumar Mangalam Birla are among the nine awardees of Padma Bhushan. Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani and actress Raveena Ravi Tandon are among the 91 awardees of Padma Shri.

Notably, the Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer these awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan after March.

Please find the list of Padma awards as an embedded PDF. Click here.