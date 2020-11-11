MK Stalin Writes To Kamala Harris In Tamil: What Does It Say?

Tamil Nadu's DMK president M K Stalin has written a letter in Tamil to Kamala Harris who is now elected as the vice President of America. He congratulated Kamala Harris, stalin greeted her with 'Vanakkam'.

He said that it was a matter of pride for the state's people and stated, "Let the fame of Tamil tradition spread throughout the world through you. Your Mother Shyamala Gopalan is from Tamil Nadu and you too have love for Tamil and hence I am writing this letter to you in Tamil."

Many prominent personalities of Tamil Nadu have expressed their confidence stating that Kamala Harris would surely be elected as the president during next elections and American government will be run by a person who hails from Tamil origin. May your administration tenure be lauded by everyone and let the Tamil Nadu tradition be shown to the whole world."

He further added that, " Her victory has given the Dravidian movement a sense of confidence, which believed in an egalitarian society and gender equality." A copy of the letter was also posted on his Facebook page. Here is the letter.

The family of Kamala Harris's mother Shyamala Gopalan have roots from Thulasenthirapuram and Painga Nad, of Thiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu. They had spent their life in these places. It appears Tamil fervour is slowly spreading its wings in America.

(Courtesy: Facebook)