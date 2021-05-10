MK Stalin at First Cabinet Meet: Ensure Adequate Food to Healthcare Workers, Patients

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired his first cabinet meeting on Sunday. He told officials and ministers to implement a strict lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The cabinet was advised to camp in the districts and ensure the execution of strict lockdown. The cabinet resolved that unless strict lockdown is not implemented in the state from May 10 to May 24, the spread of the virus cannot be contained. The CM directed the officials to make sure that all patients arriving at district hospitals are treated without any delay.

The cabinet decided to provide adequate food to healthcare workers and patients. It also decided to settle the shortage of oxygen which was plaguing the state government. The CM directed officials to have proper coordination of the departments concerned including health, revenue, police, urban and rural development.

MK Stalin asked the ministers to monitor the sale of Remdesivir to patients getting treated at private hospitals in Trichy, Salem, Madurai and Coimbatore. He advised taking action against the sale of the drug in the black market.

The Cabinet appealed to people to get vaccinated as early as possible and it decided to spread awareness on vaccination among people.