Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Bodies Recovered, Search On as 4 Others Remain Untraced

Aizawl: At least eight persons were killed while four other labourers remained untraced in Mizoram stone quarry collapse incident even after 24 hours. The incident occurred in Maudarh village of Hnahthial district on Monday afternoon in which 12 labourers were feared trapped under the debris. The rescue teams have recovered eight bodies from the site. Among the deceased, five belonged to West Bengal, two from Jharkhand and one from Assam.

“The bodies of 8 out of 12 people reported missing at the quarry site have been recovered from the debris of the massive landslip till 7 am on Tuesday,” Hnahthial district deputy commissioner R Lalremsanga said.

He added that the search operations will “continue till all missing persons are found.”

“Of the 12 persons reportedly missing, 4 were employees of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd while 8 others were a contractor's employees,” Lalremsanga said.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said at the time of quarry collapse at least 13 people were working at the site. He said one worker managed to escape while others were trapped under the debris. Some onlookers claimed that while digging the stone quarry, the workers miscalculated the stability of it which resulted in a landslip of the hill.

At least 15 workers are feared to be trapped after a stone quarry in #Mizoram's Hnahthial Village #collapsed on Monday evening.#India #ACCIDENT #Landslide pic.twitter.com/oyyqXnOkN4 — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) November 15, 2022

Sources said the loose soil caved in from the above while the labourers were breaking and collecting the stones at the quarry. The ABCI Infrastructure private limited is constructing a highway between Hnahthial and Dawn village and it’s workers were collecting stones or boulders from the quarry.

(With inputs from agencies)