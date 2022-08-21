Aizawl : A video of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s daughter Milari Chhangte is doing rounds on social media in which she can be seen assaulting a doctor at a clinic in the state capital.

The purported video clip of assaulting a doctor is now going viral while the incident reportedly occurred last Wednesday. As per reports, the Chief Minister's daughter was asked to get an appointment prior to her visit to the clinic for consultation with the dermatologist.

When dermatologist Dr Zonunasanga refused to see her without a prior appointment, Milari started hitting the doctor. The clinic run by Zonunasanga is one of the most popular private skin clinics in the state’s capital.

Mizoram CM's @ZoramthangaCM has tendered a public apology for his daughter’s “misbehaviour” with a dermatologist.

Zoramthanga’s daughter Milari Chhangte can be be seen hitting a doctor at a clinic.pic.twitter.com/cU47mEuzN7 — Ayushmann Kumar (@Iam_Ayushmann) August 21, 2022

Soon after the video started trending on social media, CM Zoramthanga on Saturday took to his Instagram and posted a public apology letter, written in Mizo, undersigned by himself and his wife stating that his entire family has ‘nothing to say’ in defence of his daughter's behaviour towards the doctor. and apologised to the doctor as well as the public. He said he would, in no way, justify her conduct.

It said the chief minister and his wife had visited the doctor three times to apologise. “The doctor and his family were very kind and understanding to the point that it was embarrassing for us. We think they are very mature and we really appreciate them,” Zoramthanga said in the statement. Milari’s elder brother Ramthansiama also apologised on social media, saying that his sister was “out of control” and acted out of “mental stress.”

Meanwhile, around 700 doctors of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Mizoram staged a protest against the incident and wore black badges to their workplaces.

“Even if more stringent action was taken (by the IMA), it would not have been out of line and wholly warranted. However, they have taken only this step and have been mature, and we really respect the maturity they have shown. We also want to say that we will do whatever we can so that something like this does not happen again,” Zoramthanga added.