Missing Haryanvi Singer Found Dead in Rohtak After 12 Days

A Delhi based Haryanvi singer went missing on May 11 and after 12 days, her body was found buried near a flyover in Rohtak district, Haryana. The singer was identified as Sangeeta who resides in Delhi. According to her family, she was last seen by the family on May 11. After three days of missing, the family members of Sangeeta filed a case. ANI reports say that two persons were arrested by the police. The accused persons from Meham, Haryana and they even confessed to the killing.

The young woman was allegedly taken from Delhi to Rohtak by two men on the pretext of making a music video. The family member filed a complaint at a police station in Delhi on May 14 after her phone was switched off. Delhi Police has arrested accused Anil, who's on a 5-day remand. After post mortem, the case will be transferred to Delhi Police. The Haryana police recovered a body near a flyover near Bhairon Bhaini village.

We received a mutilated body last evening near Bhaini Bhairon village; it couldn't be identified, later, we found that an FIR u/s 365 IPC was filed in the matter at Jaffarpur PS, Delhi. Body identified to be of a Haryanvi singer, says SI Vikas, Meham Police.

