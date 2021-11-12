HYDERABAD: Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi has set off for Puerto Rico to represent India in the upcoming Miss World beauty pageant.

The beauty queen who is also our very own ‘Mana Telugu Ammayi from Hyderabad is all set to conquer the crown at Miss World 2021 title. The ‘beauty with brains’ adage fits Manasa Varanasi perfectly, as we all know that she is a graduate in Computer Sciences and has worked as a financial information analyst before she plunged into the Miss India competition.

She has put in a lot of hard work since winning the title in February this year in preparing for the upcoming international platform.

Beaming with confidence the beauty queen was sent off at the airport by her mother Shailaja who has been the pillar of strength on this journey of fashion and beauty.

Miss World Ltd. has confirmed that the Spanish-speaking country of Puerto Rico will host the final of Miss World 2021, which is also celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The pageant will take place on December 16, 2021 at the Coca-Cola Music Hall, located at the Convention Center District in San Juan.

An audience of over 2 billion people in 100 countries will be watching the Miss World 2021 Final and Telemundo Puerto Rico has been selected to be the official TV channel to air the Miss World 2021 Final.

The president and CEO of the organization, Julia Morley, appointed Del Valle through her foundation, Reignite Puerto Rico, to lead the negotiations for the 2021 event. Reignite Puerto Rico was created to attract events of economic impact for Puerto Rico and to help major social causes on the island.

For Morley, the competition is a festival of women empowerment and its main purpose is to help incredible charities around the world. This is why the heart of the pageant is known as “Beauty with a Purpose.”

Around 120 contestants are expected to participate in the event held in Puerto Rico from November 19 to December 17, 2021.

There will be six mini-competitions – talent, sports, Top Model, multimedia, Beauty with a Purpose, and the Head-to-Head challenge - the winners of which have the opportunity to enter directly into the group of semifinalists.

All of the previous titleholders of the event will be invited to the 70th anniversary and Miss World 2021 Final.

We at Sakshi Post wish our beauty queen Manasa Varanasi all the best and win the Miss World crown for India!

