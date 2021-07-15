Miss India Finalist Aishwarya Sheoran Quits Modeling for UPSC, Cracks IAS in First Attempt

A model from Rajasthan’s Churu recently gave up her modeling career to write the UPSC exam. She passed the exam on the first attempt and became an IAS officer. Aishwarya Sheoran did well during her time with modeling.

Sheoran was a finalist at the Clean and Clear Face Fresh in 2014 and also for the Femina Miss India in 2016. According to the information, she aced the UPSC exam without any coaching. She prepared for the exam all by herself without joining any classes. The model passed her exam in the first attempt itself and not just that, she managed to score 93rd rank overall.

Now she is an IAS officer. Sheoran shared that she did modeling as a hobby. Her real aim was always something else. UPSC exam was her ultimate goal in life and that is what she worked for. She prepared for a long time and finally succeeded in her first attempt.

Her modeling career went well for the years she did it. In 2014, it was Miss Clean and Care Fresh Face for her, and then in 2015, it was Miss Delhi's crown. Later she went on to become the Miss India finalist in 2016.

This Delhi girl has always been good at her studies. She passed Class 12 with 97.5% marks and was also the topper in her school. Her graduation years too went well with good scores. After all her aim was cracking the UPSC exams and she succeeded that with flying colors.