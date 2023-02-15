NEW DELHI: In a miracle of sorts a one-and-a-half-year-old baby survived after he accidentally fell into a washing and was in there for more than 15 minutes.

As per reports in TOI, the mother discovered that the child had fallen into a soap water-filled top-load washing machine. The child was rushed to the hospital and was in a coma and on the ventilator at the paediatric ICU for seven days. He was later shifted to a ward where he stayed there for 12 days and went home hale and healthy and also recognized his mother, which came as a huge relief for the parents.

The baby was treated by doctors at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. The child who was brought in an unresponsive state and had turned blue was given the necessary antibiotics and IV fluids. A CT scan was also done to assess if there was any damage. The doctors said there was no immediate damage to the brain and he was discharged after 19 days of treatment.

Also Read: Delhi Man Dumps Live-in Partner's Body in Dhaba Fridge Before Getting Married