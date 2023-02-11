Minor Earthquake Hits Gujarat, No Casualty Reported

Ahmedabad: A tremor of 3.8 magnitude struck Surat district in Gujarat in the early hours of Saturday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. However, no casualty was reported.

According to ISR, the tremor hit the region at 12:52 am whose epicentre lies some 27 km west-south-west of Surat district and in the Arabian sea off Hazira in the district.

The state has witnessed major earthquakes in 1819, 1845, 1847, 1848, 1864, 1903, 1938, 1956 and 2001, according to Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

