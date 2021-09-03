Ministry Of Defence Recruitment 2021: Class 10 Passouts Can Apply; Check Details

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: The Ministry of Defence has issued a call for applications for almost 400 openings, including Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, and other positions.

The official notice stated, "Applications for Civilian Motor Driver, Cleaner, Civilian Catering Instructor and Cook submitted in response to the advertisement published in Employment News Vol XLVI No II for week 12-18 Jun 21 will also be considered and will remain valid for the current advertisement also. Candidates who have already forwarded applications need not apply again."

Candidates will be able to apply for the job within 21 days after the notification's publication, according to the job announcement. The deadline to apply is September 17, 2021, and the notification date is August 28, 2021.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 400

ASC Centre (North)

Civil Motor Driver (only for Male Candidates)- 115

Cleaner – 67

Cook – 15

Civilian Catering Instructor – 3

ASC Centre (South)

Labour (only for Male Candidates) – 193

MTS (Safaiwala) (preferably male) – 7

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

To apply for these posts, the candidate should be a class 10th pass out.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

Aside from that, candidates for the positions of Civil Catering Instructor, Cleaner, Cook, Labor, and MTS must be between the ages of 18 and 25. Candidates for the position of Civil Motor Driver must be between the ages of 18 and 27 years old.

Ministry Of Defence Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

It should be noted that candidates will be chosen for these positions based on their ability to pass a skill, physical, and practical test, as well as a written test.

The candidates will be chosen solely based on their merit.

All Group ‘C' jobs will be filled based on candidates' performance on the written test, except for those who pass the Skill/Physical/Practical Test.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Filled in applications should be sent to, The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for Labour and MTS (Safaiwala) and The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (North) – 1 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore-07 (for other trades).