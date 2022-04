Ministry of Ayush Announces Flagship Event In Gujarat, To Be Attended By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Ministry of Ayush today, officially announced their most pertinent event for 2022 – the Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit (GAIIS) to be held from 20th – 22nd April 2022 in Gandhinagar.

The Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit, to be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat will be inaugurated by Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on 20th April 2022. The three-day summit will witness the participation of industry leaders, academicians, and scholars to deliberate upon ways to promote traditional medicines, and systems. As part of the Summit, 5 Plenary sessions, 8 roundtables, 6 workshops, 2 symposiums, 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors will be present. Speakers and diplomats will be present from across embassies, industries and top corporates. There will also be multiple initiatives to stimulate Ayush exports in international markets.

One of the aims of the Summit is to attract lucrative investments to build India as the Global Ayush Destination in the world. In recent years, India has seen enormous investments due to the absence of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) restrictions. The Ayush Ministry wants to keep building on this and utilize the platform to initiate target-oriented initiatives to enable the recognition and growth of traditional systems of medicine.

Expressing his views on the event announcements, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ayush said, “We are proud to announce the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 that will bring together the country's leading start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and other national and international stakeholders for a specially curated event on innovation and entrepreneurship to help India become a Global Ayush Destination. The present market size of the Ayush sector has grown by 17% p.a. from 2014-2020 and we hope to build the success of the sector even further through these flagship events and initiatives.”

Sharing his thoughts on the Ayush sector, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State, Ayush, said, “When we are healthy and balanced, we are able to fulfil our dreams and share our responsibility as part of society. The Ayush system speaks enormously on the rule of diet in maintaining health. It has advocated a number of simple practices that can help us reconnect with our authentic selves.”

The ground-breaking ceremony for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will also take place on 19th April, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This centre will emerge as an international hub of global wellness taking traditional medicine systems of the world to new heights. It will also provide assistance to WHO member countries so that positive health can be spread over the world.

The Ministry of Ayush was formed on the 9th of November 2014 with a vision of reviving the profound knowledge of our ancient systems of medicine and ensuring the optimal development and propagation of the Ayush systems of healthcare. Earlier, the Department of Indian System of Medicine and Homoeopathy (ISM&H) formed in 1995, was responsible for the development of these systems. It was then renamed as the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy (Ayush) in November 2003 with focused attention towards education and research in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy.