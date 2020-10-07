Minister Who Sat Next To Rahul Gandhi Is COVID-19 Positive

A senior Congress leader and the health minister of Punjab Balbir Singh Siddhu tested positive for Corona on Tuesday. He was tested after he complained of light fever and sore throat. Siddhu shared stage with Rahul Gandhi only on Monday at Sangrur in the state. He sat close to Rahul Gandhi on the stage.

The doctors attending on him said that all those who were with Siddhu would be tested for corona in the hospital for Corona. He is currently under home isolation and the supervision of the doctors. Significantly, Rahul Gandhi sat close to him and needs to be tested too. The rally was organized to oppose the Central Government’s farm reforms.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress, general secretary Harish Rawat, Punjab PCC chief Sunil Jakhar, ministers Vijay Inder Singla, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, Rajya Sabha MP Deepinder Hooda.