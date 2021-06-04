Milkha Singh in ICU Over Low Oxygen Levels

Flying Sikh Milkha Singh, who recently contracted Covid-19 infection, was admitted to a private hospital on Thursday due to low oxygen levels.

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) issued a statement saying, "Indian sprinter Milkha Singh had been admitted into ICU in the Covid hospital of PGIMER due to dipping levels of oxygen, but he is stable now."

The 91-year-old legendary athlete was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday. He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home too.

Milkha's wife, Nirmal Kaur is in the ICU of Fortis hospital with fluctuating oxygen levels. She contracted Covid-19 after her husband got the infection.

Their son Jeev Milkha Singh had earlier came to Chandigarh from Dubai, while his elder sister Mona who works in the Covid ward in the United States reached India last week after their parents contracted the virus.

“While my father remains on Oxygen support at our home, my mother is in ICU at Mohali hospital. It’s been a tough time for the family and we are hopeful that my parents will get through this infection,” Jeev said.