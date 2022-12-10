Military-grade Hardware Used to Attack Punjab’s Border District Police Station

Chandigarh: A police station in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), officials said on Saturday.

After preliminary investigation, DGP Gaurav Yadav said it is a military-grade hardware. Suspecting an alleged conspiracy by Pakistan to create unrest in the region, the official said it’s possible the RPG was smuggled from across the border.

Local reports suggest that at least eight persons including Station Head Officer (SHO) were present when the ammunition was fired at the Sarhali police station. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Soon after the attack, the state police chief, senior police officials and a team of forensic experts visited the site. The team of forensic experts recovered the rocket propeller and launcher from the police station and its remnant from the Amritsar-Bathinda highway.

“There is a clear indication that it is a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts. We have registered an FIR under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,) in this regard,” DGP Yadav told reporters here.

Earlier this year, Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali was hit by an RPG attack. Police are examining the modus operandi of both the attacks to find out if there are any similarities between these attacks.

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) may visit the site of attack in Tarn Taran Sarhali police station to investigate the attack and see if this attack was carried out by any terrorist organisation.

