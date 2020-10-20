Militant Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Shopian

A militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces. The incident took place in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A police official said that, "security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Melhura in Zainapora area of Shopian on Monday evening following information about presence of militants in the area."

He further added that search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces' positions. An Army official said that one militant was killed last evening while another was shot dead on Tuesday morning.

He said as AK rifle and a pistol were among the weapons and ammunition recovered from the scene of the encounter. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.