PANAJI: Goa Police have registered a case against model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity, after he recently posted a picture of himself running naked on abeach to mark his birthday, a police official said on Saturday.“A case hasbeen registered at Colva police station under IPC Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and Section 67 of IT Act (publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form) against actor Milind Soman,” South Goa SP Pankaj Singh said.

The case was registered on Friday, a day after Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, lodged a complaint in this connection. Soman had shared his picture on his Instagram profile, which showed him running nude on a beach to mark his 55th birthday.In the Instagram post he captioned it as, “55 and running!”, giving credits to his wife Ankita Konwar for the photo.The photo went viral on social media for all worng reasons. The GSM in its complaint has alleged that the model had indulged in obscenity at a public place and also that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner.

Milind Soman, who turned 55 on Wednesday, had posted a photograph of him running nude on a beach in Goa, captioning at as “55 and running!” His wife clicked the photograph for whom he gave the credit.

This would be the second time Milind Soman faces charges of obscenity. In 1995, the Social Service Branch of Mumbai Police had booked him and his former girlfriend model Madhu Sapre after they posed nude, wearing only a pair of shoes and a python wrapped around them,for an advertisement campaign for a shoe brand called Tuff Shoes. The Esplanade metropolitan magistrate’s court finally acquitted them and six others after a 14-year long legal battle in 2009.