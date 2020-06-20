NEW DELHI: For migrant workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched employment scheme - Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan - that will run for 125 days in 116 districts across six states - Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Rajasthan.

The scheme seeks to create infrastructure worth Rs 50,000 crore through public works that support job creation in the rural parts of the country, a daily reported.

He said that during lockdown the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now give a boost to development in rural areas.

Launching the scheme, Modi said there are some people who might not appreciate efforts of villagers in the fight against coronavirus but he applauds them for their efforts. The way villages have fought coronavirus has taught a big lesson to the cities, he added.

"Today is a historic day, a scheme for the welfare and for the livelihood of the poor has been started. My labourer friends, the country understands your emotions and your needs. 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan', starting from Bihar, is a major tool to fulfil this need and emotion," PM Modi was quoted by news agency ANI.

"Migrants will be provided jobs near their homes. So far, you were using your talents for progress of cities. Now you will help in developing your villages, neighbourhoods," he said, adding the scheme had been "inspired by migrants".

Underlining that migrant workers were always in Centre's thoughts during the lockdown, the prime minister said it is an endeavour of his government that workers get jobs near their home and help in development of villages.

Talking about infrastructure development of villages with the help of this scheme, Modi said that for the first time internet was being used more in villages than in cities and now work to increase the speed of Internet was being undertaken.

In the beginning of his speech, Modi paid homage to soldiers of Bihar regiment who lost their lives in a violent clash at LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The scheme was launched by Modi via video conference in Katihar village in Bihar in the presence of chief ministers of five states Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and a minister of Odisha.