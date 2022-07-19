New Delhi: Requesting to change the name of the state as ‘Bangla’ in all three languages ie. the Bengali, English and Hindi, the West Bengal government has sent a proposal letter to the Central government, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the House in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State in Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to the Lok Sabha has informed that MHA has given a “No Objection Certificate (NOC)” to the proposals received during the last five years, for changing the name of cities across the country.

“A proposal has been received from the Government of West Bengal for renaming the State as “Bangla in all three languages i.e. Bengali, English and Hindi,” he informed in the Parliament.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Saida Ahmad had asked a question on the details and the number of proposals received by the Ministry of Home Affairs for getting approval to change the cities name across the country, and whether the Government has revamped the guidelines for changing the names of the heritage places.

Replying to a Trinamool MP’s query, Rai said that MHA has no such guidelines for changing the names of the heritage places.

The Minister of State further informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has received a proposal for changing the name of ‘Nasrullaganj Nagar’ to ‘Bherunda’ on April 25, 2022 from the government of Madhya Pradesh.



