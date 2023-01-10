Metro Pillar Collapse In Namma Bengaluru Kills Mom And Son

BENGALURU: An under-construction metro pillar in Bengaluru's Navagara area collapsed on the road killing a woman and her son, on Tuesday afternoon

As per reports, the family was traveling on the road when the pillar collapsed. They were immediately hospitalised and the woman and their two-and-a-half-year-old son succumbed to the injuries while the father suffered injuries.

The metro railway pillar was located on the road from Kalyan Nagar to HRBR Layout collapsed on the road.

The couple had gone to pick up their son from the childcare centre and were heading towards Hebbal when the pillar collapsed on the bike. The mother and son were pillion riders.

This is a horrific video....Even after multiple complaints about the sub-standard quality of Metro work in #Bengaluru, no heed was given. This has finally resulted in a collapsed Metro Pillar seriously injuring two people. pic.twitter.com/VNRk44efPb — Amit Misra (@amit6060) January 10, 2023

Further details are awaited.

