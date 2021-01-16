Memers Have A Field Trip While Nidhi Razdan Struggles To Authenticate Her Harvard University Story

People on social media are having a fun time while taking a dig at journalist Nidhi Razdan’s Harvard University story. Especially memers were the happiest as they got their new “Bakra.”

Nidhi Razdan announced that she had quit NDTV to take up a Professor's job at Harvard University. Razdan confirmed that she received an offer letter from Harvard and that is why decided on leaving her job after working for 21 years.

She claimed to be the victim of a phishing attack and said she received a fake offer letter. According to Razdan, her teaching tenure at Harvard was supposed to begin from September 2020 but was pushed to January 2021 due to the pandemic.

As per her note she began noticing anomalies and delays in the correspondence between her and what she had then believed were Harvard authorities. On sharing her messages with Harvard on their request, she realized she was the victim of a sophisticated and coordinated phishing attack where the accused even gained access to her private email IDs and devices.

Netizens are having a hard time believing Razdan’s story. Many had asked her to share the screenshots of the mail and confirmation letter. People on social media had pointed out irregularities in her story and said that being a journalist, “fact-checking” should be her first step. How did she not confirm this earlier and believed a random “job offer message” and kept working for more than half a year? Nidhi keeps adding sub-plots to her claims in order to authenticate the story.

Social media users have also called out many big names like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Rohini Singh and others who earlier congratulated Razdan on her Harvard University announcement.

No fact checking, did not doubt the University who hadn’t paid her any salary for the past seven months. While multiple hashtags are trending, netizens are asking Nidhi for proofs.

#NidhiWentToHarvard trends on twitter while people make edits, jokes and laugh at Nidhi’s poor attempt at cooking up a story. A user pointed out that this is not the first time; Nidhi had claimed to be a victim of online fraud.

In February 2018, Nidhi tweeted and said that her Income tax details have been hacked and all her personal information on the Indian government portal had automatically changed. People are now going back to her 2018 tweet and said she started spreading false rumors in order to gain attention.

Take a look at how Netizens have congratulated the #HarvardProfessor

