MEIL Makes India Proud With its Advanced Oil Drilling Technology

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is the first company in the private sector to manufacture and use rigs used in oil and fuel extraction with advanced technology. As part of the Centre government's prestigious 'Make in India' program, MEIL has manufactured these rigs for the first time in the country. These are designed with advanced technology and hydraulic system. MEIL Vice President P. Rajesh Reddy stated that on Wednesday, 7th April 2021 they started drilling operation at Kalol Oil Fields in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With a capacity of 1500 HP, these drilling rigs can easily dig oil wells up to 4000 m (4 kilometres) depth from the ground surface. MEIL manufactured these rigs to work for a life span of 40 years.

In 2019 MEIL received the tender to manufacture 47 drilling rigs worth Rs. 6000 crores. As part of this first rig was brought into use at the oil fields in Ahmedabad. The remaining 46 rigs are in various stages of manufacture. Out of total rigs 20 workover rigs (workover rigs are used to extract oil from drilled wells which are already been drilled as well as increase productivity of oil well and also convenient to repair the oil wells. Ordinary rigs are not useful to do these works) and the remaining are 27 Land drilling rigs (Land drilling rigs are a state-of-the-art machine that digs layers of earth from the ground surface to underground oil deposits. It can dig from 1500 meters to 6000 meters, whereas ordinary rigs can dig up to 1000 meters only).

12 out of 20 workover rigs are automated of 50 MT capacity, 4 are of 100 MT capacity. Another 4 rigs with a capacity of 150 MT are also being manufactured by MEIL. 2 land drilling rigs are made with a capacity of 1500 HP and 17 rigs each with a capacity of 1500 HP AC VFD are manufactured. Another 6 rigs are made with 2000 HP capacity each, with 2 more rigs are also designed with the same capacity. These 2000 HP capacity rigs can drill up to 6000 m (6 kilometres), which are been manufactured for the first time in India.

Presently one rig is fully operational in Gujarat and in a few days, the second rig will also begin its operations, for which preliminary preparations are have already started. In the remaining 46 rigs, 2 rigs are in the assembly stage in the oil fields of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, while the remaining rigs will be supplied to ONGC oil fields in Assam, Tripura and Tamil Nadu.

MEIL Vice President P. Rajesh Reddy said that the Kalol oil well in Damasana village near Ahmedabad was drilled with the first rig manufactured using native technology in the country. These will drill very fast and also consumes very little electricity. This rig is made with advanced hydraulic and automated technology. This 1500 HP capacity rig can easily dig up to 4000 meters and also is very advanced in terms of safety standards.

Sri P. Rajesh Reddy said it is very proud to produce the first rig under the Make in India program with advanced native technology and supply to ONGC, one of the Navaratna companies in India. This program will go a long way in improving the domestic economy by increasing domestic oil production and reducing imports. These advanced technology rigs will also benefit ONGC.

In future with help of advanced technology by drilling wells MEIL will be starting commercial production also. MEIL has made Make in India its policy. P. Rajesh Reddy said, MEIL has become a hope for India in oil and fuel extraction rigs, which till now was mostly dependent on other countries machinery. MEIL is manufacturing rigs with complete advanced technology which are unmatched by any other foreign company rigs, which not only MEIL, but the entire country will be proud of.