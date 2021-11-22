MEIL Achieves Two Major Breakthroughs in Zojila

Completes excavation of 472 meters tube 2 of Tunnel 1

Challenging task completed before schedule.

It was difficult to tunnel this stretch, as the water kept seeping in

Zojila: Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd’s (MEIL) team achieved a breakthrough in the all-weather Zojila Tunnel construction in the Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh region. The daylight streamed into tube-2 of Tunnel-1 on Monday. MEIL, a leading infrastructure company in India, was awarded the ALL-WEATHER CONNECTIVITY PROJECT (ZOJILA PROJECT) connecting Kashmir valley to Ladakh on October 01st, 2020, on EPC Mode. The total length of the project is 32 kilometres and is divided into two parts.

Part I of the project 18 Km connects Sonamarg and Taltal, having major bridges and twin tunnels. Tunnel T1, having two tubes the TUBE 1 P2 P4- length is 472 meters and TUBE 1 P1 P3- is 448 meters. The tube1 was daylighted on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, November 4th and the 2nd tube daylighted Monday afternoon.

MEIL has begun the project work in the month of May 2021, after the construction of access roads. Tunnelling through the Himalayas is always a daunting task, but MEIL has bored both tunnels with the highest standard of safety, quality, and speed within a time schedule.

Next, twin tubes having a length of 2 km each where work is in full swing shall achieve daylighting in the month of April 2022.

Works at Zojila Main Tunnel, which is 13.3 Km long, are also in full swing. MEIL has achieved 600 meters advance from Ladakh, and 300m advance from Kashmir's side. Completion of the project (September 2026) is on schedule.