Meghalaya Govt Infuriates BJP By Denying Permission to PM Modi’s Rally

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has refused to give permission to hold an election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PA Sangma Stadium in South Tura, much to the chagrin of BJP leadership.

The BJP is planning to conduct an election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the stadium in Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s home constituency of South Tura, however, the sports department has denied permission stating construction works were being carried out at the venue.

“The sports department has communicated that it will not be fit to host such a big gathering at the stadium as construction work is still going on and materials kept at the site may be of safety concerns. Therefore, an alternate venue at Alotgre cricket stadium is being considered,” said District Electoral Officer Swapnil Tembe told PTI.

The decision has irked BJP which said the ruling National People's Party (NPP) along with other parties is trying to stall a ‘wave of the BJP’ state. The BJP leaders said nothing can prevent the PM from holding the rally at the venue.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead a campaign in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong pm February 24. The stadium was thrown open for public use December 16 last year. The BJP national general secretary Rituraj Sinha said the ruling party seems to be scared of the saffron party and hence making efforts to stall the PM's campaign in the state.

“Once the PM has decided to speak to the people of Meghalaya, nothing can stop him,” Rituraj Sinha said.

Notably, Meghalaya and Nagaland states will go to polls on February 27. The election results for the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will be announced on March 2.

(With PTI inputs)

