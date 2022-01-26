Meet Padma Awards Winners from Telangana

Padma Awards 2022: Krishna Ella, chairman of Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech, and co-founder Suchitra Ella were among the four Telangana residents named for the Padma awards announced by the Central government on Republic Day.

In the field of trade and industry, the Ella couple were called after the Padma Bhushan, while in the category of art, Darshanam Mogilaiah, S Ramachandraiah, and Padmaja Reddy were all named after Padmashri.

Mogilaiah plays the 12-fret kinnera and is a member of the Dakkali clan from Mahabubnagar. In actor Pawan Kalyan's next film, "Bheemla Nayak," he contributed lyrics to the introduction song. Ramchandraiah is a Koya tribe singer from Bhadradri Kothagudem, while Padmaja Reddy is a Kuchipudi dancer from Hyderabad.

Padma awards, which are among the country's highest civilian honours, are divided into three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padmashri.

"Padma Vibhushan" is awarded for outstanding and distinguished service, "Padma Bhushan" for outstanding service, and "Padmashri" for outstanding service in any field.