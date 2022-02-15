Meet New CBSE Chairman IAS Vineeth Joshi

New CBSE Chairman: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) named IAS Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, as its new chairman on Monday. Manoj Ahuja, an IAS officer, was replaced by Joshi.

Who is Vineet Joshi, IAS? Here's all you need to know

Vineet Joshi, the next CBSE chairman, had his early schooling at Annie Besant School in Allahabad and GIC, Allahabad. He graduated from IIT Kanpur with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Joshi went on to the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade for his Masters in Business Administration.

He was also a Manipur-based IAS officer from the 1992 batch. In 1999, he worked as a private secretary for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and from 2000 to 2001, he worked as a private secretary for the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Also Read: Australian Maitri Scholarships for Indian Students, Check Eligibility and Where to Apply

In the case of the CBSE chairman, the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy issued an order announcing the move.

"Consequent upon the relieving of Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS (OR: 1990) from the post of Chairman, CBSE, w.e.f. 14.02.2022 (A/N) vide office order dated 14.02.2022, the charge of Chairman, CBSE is assigned to Shri Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, in addition to his existing assignments. This issue with the approval of the competent authority," the official order read.

On May 12, 2020, Manoj Ahuja, who was replaced by Joshi, was named chairman of the CBSE. Ahuja worked as a special director in the Department of Personnel and Training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.