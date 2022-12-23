Sania Mirza (not to be confused with Hyderabad tennis star) from Mirzapur of Uttar Pradesh will become the first Muslim girl in India to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Sania secured 149th rank in the NDA exam 2022 held on April 10th this year.A resident of Jasovar in the Dehat Kotwali police station area Sania is the daughter of a TV mechanic.

As per reports in the DNA Sania Mirza completed her schooling in the village and her 12th grade from Guru Nanak Girls Inter College in Mirzapur. She was the district topper in the UP class 12th board.Sania Mirza, who studied in a Hindi medium school, said that Hindi medium students too can achieve success

She passed the NDA for the second time and will be joining NDA Khadakwasla in Pune on December 27. Sania Mirza's source of inspiration is Avni Chaturvedi, the first female pilot.

