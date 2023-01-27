Meet Child Prodigy Rishi Shiv, Whose IQ is More Than Einstein

Rishi Shiv Prasanna, an eight-year-old kid from Bengaluru, has received the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award. Prasanna received the award from President Droupadi Murmu for inventing three Android applications at such a young age. Notably, Prasanna has a higher IQ than Albert Einstein, who got a score of 160.

Rishi Shiv Prasanna has a validated IQ of 180, which is greater than Albert Einstein's and far higher than the normal standard of 130 for very bright people. Since the age of five, the eight-year-old has had an interest in coding. He created three apps: "IQ Test App" for youngsters, "Countries of the World," and "CHB."

He is the youngest member of Mensa International, the most distinguished association for intelligent individuals. Prasanna, the youngest YouTuber, is eight years old and presents science-related knowledge in his videos. He appears to have a strong interest in science, and according to accounts, Prasanna began talking about solar systems, planets, and the cosmos when he was three years old.

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 11 children this year. This prize is given to youngsters between the ages of 5 and 18 who have made extraordinary achievements in a variety of fields.

Also Read: U19 Womens T20 World Cup 2022: India Beat New Zealand, Enter Finals