HYDERABAD: For the first time in the country a woman IPS officer was appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF) Southern Sector Charu Sinha and the first officer to hold the position of IG of four CRPF sectors.

Charu Sinha who belongs to the 1996 IPS batch from the Telangana cadre took charge at the office in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Tuesday. She took over from Mahesh Chandra Laddha, IPS who has been posted to CRPF Jammu Sector.

She completed her graduation in English literature, history, and political science from St. Francis College for Women and her post-graduation in political science from Hyderabad Central University.

The IPS officer earlier served as IGP in Jammu sector for around a year before being posted to Srinagar Sector for 2 years and six months. Sinha headed the Srinagar CRPF’s sector with three districts of central Kashmir under it, namely, Budgam, Srinagar and GarnderbaCharu Sinha was also the first woman CRPF IG to command CRPF Bihar for anti-Naxal operations.

Prior to being deputed to CRPF, she handled different positions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. She was posted as Superintendent of Police in Prakasam, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Chittoor, East Godavari Intelligence security wing.

She has also served as Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana, and as DIG for Anantapur range, consisting of Anantapur, Chittoor and Tirupati districts in Andhra Pradesh, handling factionalism, communalism, and other issues in the Rayalaseema region.

She went to the United Nations Mission in Kosovo on deputation for peacekeeping in an area torn by conflict between Albanian Muslims and Christian Serbs wherein she handled the Professional services unit. (With inputs from Telangana Today)

Also Read: Politicians Under Surveillance in India, Says Rahul Gandhi