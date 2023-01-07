Meet Avani Chaturvedi: First IAF Woman Pilot to Join Wargames in Japan

New Delhi: This is the first time a woman fighter pilot from the Indian Air Force (IAF) will take part in aerial wargames on foreign soil. Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi will be part of the Indian contingent to Japan.

Chaturvedi is one of the first three women to be commissioned as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force. The other two women fighter pilots from the first batch are Mohana Singh Jitarwal, and Bhawana Kanth.

She is a Su-30MKI fighter pilot. The 29-year-old woman fighter pilot will participate in the Veer Guardian 2023 exercise to be held in Japan. The aerial wargames will be carried out from January 16-26.

Chaturvedi was born and raised in Madhya Pradesh. After completing her Bachelor of Technology, she finished a six months intensive training at the Dundigal Air Force Academy in Telangana.

Also Read: Catholic Cemetery in Mumbai Vandalised, NCP Leader Demands Action