Meerut Twins Die Together Due to Post COVID Complications

Most of the youngsters are falling prey to coronavirus infection. The number of deaths reported in the country are very high. India is one of the countries which has been worst hit by the second wave of COVID-19.

In a very tragic incident, two brothers, Joefred Varghese Gregory and Ralfred George Gregory born just three minutes apart, died within hours of each other. The incident took place in Meerut of Uttarpradesh. Both of them tested positive on April 23rd and they have been admitted to Anand Hospital on May 1st and tested negative for coronavirus on May 10th.

On May 13th, the parents of Joefred Varghese Gregory got a call saying that their son died. He complained of breathing issues earlier that day. And on May 14th, Ralphred who was in the same hospital died as his health deteriorated.

The parents said that both of them were engineers and have been working from home in Meerut. They have recovered from COVID-19 and the infection had spread to their lungs and worsened their condition.

Joefred Varghese Gregory and Ralfred George Gregory, born on 23rd April, 1997 in Meerut. Both of them completed engineering and from Karunya University in Coimbatore. Joefred Varghese Gregory got job in Accenture and Ralfred George Gregory was recruited in Hyundai Mobis Company.

Gregory Rafael said that, "Our family is broken. We are only three in the family now. Our two sons died due to COVID-19."