MBBS Internship Cut-off Date Extended Till June 30: Report

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the MBBS internship cut-off date till June 30 and it will likely make an announcement confirming this development, media reports said on Thursday.

At present the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship is March 31, 2023.

The extension in the MBBS internship cut-off date follows the representations from the Indian Medical Association, student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities.

The NEET PG entrance exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on March 5 and the medical students are also requesting the Union health ministry to postpone the date of the entrance exam too.

