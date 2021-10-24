Match Box Gets Costlier After 14 Years, Here's Why

The All India Chamber of Matches and allied associations have decided to hike the price of the matchboxes due to the increase in the price of raw materials.

As per reports in TOI, the price is going to be doubled after nearly 14 years, starting from the beginning of December 1, 2021.

The selling price of the humble matchbox would rise to Rs 2 from the existing price of Re 1.

The last time matchbox prices were raised was in the year 2007 when a single box was raised from 50 paise to Re 1.

The matchbox manufacturers had to take this step due to the hike in the cost of the raw materials.

The All India Chamber of Matches members also stated that to make a matchbox one needs 14 different categories of raw materials.

The materials which are used to make a matchstick include Red Phosphorus, wax, paper, splint, potassium chlorate, and many more.

The cost of Red Phosphorus has risen from Rs 425 to Rs 810, whereas wax now costs from Rs 58 to Rs 80.

Meanwhile, the price of the exterior containerboard has risen from Rs 36 to Rs 55 and the price of the inside boxed board has risen from Rs 32 to Rs 58.

Other components necessary to construct a matchbox, like potassium chlorate, and sulphur, and many others, had also risen in value in October 2021.

Tamil Nadu is presently a significant provider and exporter of matchboxes throughout the nation. There are nearly 320 manufacturing companies employing over 4 lakh individuals for making match sticks.

Over 90% of the matchbox units are located in the Sivakasi, Kovilpatti, Kazhugumalai, Tenkasi, and Sattur districts of Tamil Nadu, and most of the employees are women.

