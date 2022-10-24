Massive Fire Breaks Out at Pharma Godown in Chennai

Chennai: A major fire that broke out at a private drugs company in Ashok Nagar here gutted its godown on Monday morning. Huge fireballs engulfed the building and destroyed several vehicles parked outside the pharma godown.

There were no casualties in the fire incident. There were no employees due to the Diwali holiday. It is alleged the fire allegedly broke out due to firecrackers, however, the police are investigating the cause of the fire accident.

As per reports, a passer-by spotted the fire in the pharma building and alerted the fire control room around 8.03 am today. Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service and the fire was doused. The fire officer Robin told ANI that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Samantha’s New-age Action Thriller Yashoda Trailer To Release On This Date