Amritsar: A day after Delhi’s Mundka’s blaze, a massive fire incident took place at Government Medical College’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital building in Amritsar of Punjab on Saturday afternoon. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. Before the fire engulfed the building floors, patients were evacuated from the stricture.

No casualties have been reported so far. It is said an explosion of an electric transformer in the hospital’s car parking space caused the fire incident. The sources said the fire started behind the X-ray department of the hospital.

A firefighter said that only after 40 minutes the fire was controlled and stopped from spreading to other parts of the hospital. All the three floors of the building have been damaged by the fire. Meanwhile, the chief minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann has expressed anguish over the incident.

Minister @AAPHarbhajan reached at gurunanak dev hospital Amritsar after fire incident#Amritsar pic.twitter.com/FvJXiw0wdA — Vikram Singh (@VikramProPunjab) May 14, 2022

