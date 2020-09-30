Massive Blow To RJD In Bihar, Another Party Leaves Opposition Front

The anti-BJP political front led by Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) suffered a massive blow in Bihar. One of the key alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Samatha Party (RLSP) of former union minister Upendra Kushwaha has announced that is it walking out of the alliance.

He categorically said that there was no question of accepting the leadership of Tejaswi Yadav in the front. Tejaswi Yadav is the son of former CM and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav. Kushwaha said that he would pair up with the BSP and MIM and form another front. He said the front will contest all the seats in the state. Interestingly, another alliance partner, Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) of former CM Jeetan Ram Manjhi too has walked out of the RJD-led alliance. The party has joined the NDA alliance.

Meanwhile, Kushwaha met the BSP leaders in Patna amid rumours of forming an alliance. In another interesting development, sources close to Kushwaha said that he was also in talks with the NDA alliance. Ramvilas Paswan-led LJP , which is currently an alliance partner in the NDA , is also planning to come out of the alliance. But it is not clear as to what are its next moves.