Margaret Alva is Opposition's Choice For Vice President

Opposition parties on Sunday announced former Union Minister and governor Margaret Alva as their Vice- President nominee. The election for the Vice President post will be held in August.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at NCP president Sharad Pawar’s residence.

This development came after a day BJP picked West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as their candidate for the Vice-President post.

Announcing the decision, Pawar said that 17 Opposition parties have unanimously decided on Margaret Alva’s name.

After picking Alva as the opposition's VP candidate, she took to twitter and said, "It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me (sic)".

Margaret Alva was born on April 14, 1942 in Karnataka's Mangalore. During her school and college days, Ms Alva was an active debater and was also involved with several students' movements.

She was elected to Rajya in 1974 as a representative of Congress. A five-term Member of Parliament, Margaret Alva has held the Parliamentary Affairs and Youth Affairs portfolios in the Central cabinet.

She has served as the 17th Governor of Goa, the 23rd Governor of Gujarat, the 20th Governor of Rajasthan, and the fourth Governor of Uttarakhand.



