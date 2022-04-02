March 2022 India's Hottest Month in 122 Years

In the month of March, maximum temperatures were recorded breaking all the records at various places. Delhi, Chandrapur, Jammu, Dharamsala, Patiala, Dehradun, Gwalior, Kota, and Pune also recorded the highest temperatures in March 2022.

The weather department said that March 2022 was hottest in the India's recorded history since 1901. "The monthly average for March 2022 stands at 33.1 degrees Celsius, breaking the all-time record of 33.09 degrees Celsius of 2010," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Scientist RK Janamani said, "The impact will be seen in April as well. The first 10-15 days of April will likely be dry, and intensified heatwave will continue."

Janamani further added that "Eco-sensitive regions of the Himalayas have also experienced a sudden rise in temperature which will have a negative impact. We are closely monitoring the development and coordinating with the Forest Department and the NDMA. Such a rise in temperature often sees forest fires."

The maximum heat zone in Summer lies over some interior parts of Orissa, Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

