Maoists Release Photo of Abducted Jawan, Open to Mediation

Chhattisgarh: Maoists have released the photo of the abducted jawan Rakeshwar on Wednesday and said that he was in their safe custody. As per reports, the jawan was purportedly abducted during the recent encounter of the Maoists with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The Maoists have sought mediation for his release.

Constable Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, of the 210th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), went missing on Saturday after the gunfight along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts.

A two-page statement was reportedly issued by the Maoists which said the abducted jawan would be in their custody and handed over to the police only after mediation.

At least 22 security personnel were killed following an exchange of fire between forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. Chhattisgarh Police said in a statement that at least 12 Maoists were killed and 16 injured in the gun battle following the ambush. The security forces were ambushed by around 400 Naxals, who surrounded the jawans from three sides and opened fire. Thirty-one jawans were injured while CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Minhas, belonging to its 210th battalion, went missing after the gunfight and was stated to be taken hostage by the Naxalites.

Out of the 22 killed, two of them Routhu Jagadeesh hails from Gajularega of Vizianagaram district and Shakamuri Murali Krishna belongs to Sattenaplli of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

