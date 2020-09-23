Maoists kidnapped 25 people from two villages in the border state of Chhattisgarh and they have killed four. The incident took place on Tuesday in the Bijapur district. It is learned that three days ago, 25 villagers from Kurcheli and Motapal villages which fall under Gangalur police station were abducted by maoists. However, after interrogating them in the people's court, four people from two villages were reportedly strangled to death in the people's court. It is learned that five were later released. The remaining 16 are being kept in their custody and are being interrogated. However, police officials did not make any statement on the matter.

A villager was killed by maoists in Bijapur district on Monday night. It is said that about 20 maoists have come to Dasar Ramana's house in Putakel village which comes under the Basaguda police station. It is said that the maoists tried to drag him out of the house but they were stopped by his family members. The maoists then beat Ramana with iron rods in front of his house and brutally stabbed him to death.

Last month, 10 villagers, including women, were brutally thrashed by naxals in Chikpal village of Dantewada, while in a similar incident, in July, 25 villagers were beaten up by Naxals in Parcheli village in Dantewada. In the last couple of months, the Bastar area has seen a rise in alleged atrocities committed by ultras on villagers.