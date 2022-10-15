Maoist Links Case: Ex-DU Prof Saibaba to Stay in Jail, SC Suspends Bombay HC Acquittal

New Delhi: A day after Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case, the Supreme Court on Saturday suspended the High Court order. The apex court said the merits of the case was not considered by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court while granting them the relief.

A bench of justices MR Shah and Bela M Trivedi said the offences for which the accused were convicted by the trial court are very serious, therefore, detailed scrutiny of the judgement is required.

The High Court had acquitted Saibaba and five others in an alleged Maoist links case and ordered his immediate release from jail. The top court also refused the plea of Saibaba that he should be allowed to come out of jail and be put under house arrest and other restrictions as the court put on him. It asked Saibaba to file an application for bail.

The Maharashtra government had approached the Supreme Court against the acquittal of Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case. While opposing the relief, the State government had said there is a new tendency of ‘urban Naxals’ to seek house arrest.

52-year-old Saibaba is currently lodged in the Nagpur central prison after his arrest in May 2014. The apex court has asked Saibaba and others to file their replies by December 8.

Saibaba taught English at Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University for several years and was removed from the Assistant professor post at Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University in February 2021 after he was named as the prime accused in the Maoists link case.

(With PTI inputs)

