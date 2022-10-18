‘Many Irregularities In Case’, NCB Vigilance Report on Aryan Khan Arrest in Drugs Case

New Delhi: Anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has said there are ‘many irregularities in the Aryan Khan case’. The NCB made these remarks in its 3,000-page vigilance inquiry report on Aryan Khan’s arrest.

The vigilance inquiry found that there were procedural lapses in the case. The vigilance inquiry report on the drugs on Cordelia cruise case was submitted to the chief of the anti-drugs agency three months back, sources said. The report said departmental and vigilance issues were found against seven-eight officers and staff in this case. “We will conduct further probe in these cases,” an official said.

It may be recalled here that the Narcotics Control Bureau on May 27 had given a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in last year’s ‘drugs on Cordelia cruise’ case. The NCB said that all the accused persons in the case were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan Khan and Mohak Jaiswal.

The Narcotics Control Bureau initiated a vigilance inquiry following allegations against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede and his team in this case. The agency had given a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

NCB had arrested Aryan Khan in October 2021 along with 14 others in the case. He was released on October 30 from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, 26 days after he was arrested in connection with the drugs case, after being granted bail.

(With agency inputs)