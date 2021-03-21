MANUU Prof Akhtarul Wasey, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Test Corona Positive

Prof Akhtarul Wasey, the president of Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Jodhpur and a former professor of Islamic Studies has tested positive for Coronavirus. He received the Padma Shri award from former President late Pranab Mukherjee in 2013.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too has tested positive for Covid-19 on March 19, a press release announced on Sunday. Birla has been admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre in the national capital, where he is being treated since Saturday. The medical bulletin released by AIIMS informed that Birla’s condition is stable and his vitals are normal.

Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray was also affected by Coronavirus. Pakistan PM Imran tested Covid positive two days after he got vaccinated.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 43,846 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total tally to over 1.15 crore cases. This is the highest single-day spike since November 25, 2020. Out of this, over 3.09 lakh cases are active while 1.11 crore people have recovered. Maharashtra reported 27,126 new cases, while Punjab had 2,578 on Sunday.