NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha will take charge as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. His appointment was approved by the Union Cabinet.

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Sinha as the next Lieutenant Governor replacing Girish Chandra Murmu who had resigned to the post on Wednesday, August 5. Kovind on thursday accepted GC Murmu's resignation. The Rashtrapati Bhavan has issued a statement finalising the appointment of Manoj Sinha replacing Murmu.

Sinha is a native of Uttar Pradesh and graduated from IIT Varanasi with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was actively involved in politics during his student days and was elected as students’ union president of the Banaras Hindu University. He joined the BJP and represented the Lok Sabha three times from Ghazipur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1999.

Newly elected Lieutenant Governor also served as the Independent Minister of Information and Assistant Minister of Railways. In the last Lok Sabha elections, he lost to Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate Afzal Ansari. With the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh became Union Territories.