NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly program - Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. He said that the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. Modi asserted that, "The rate of recovery of COVID-19 in our country is higher than the other nations. The death rate is significantly less than most of the other countries. We have managed to save the lives of lakhs of people but the danger of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading on a faster pace, so we need to remain vigilant. Whenever you feel like taking off your masks, think of frontline soldiers."

For the third consecutive day, India reported more coronavirus cases. The total number of coronavirus infections in India climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday. A total of 705 people have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the toll has risen to 32,063. There are more than 4.6 lakh active cases; 8.8 lakh have recovered. Across the world, about 16 million people have been infected and 6.4 lakhs have succumbed to the virus.

In Maan Ki Baat, he said that today, July 26th is a very special day, Kargil Vijay Diwas and 21 years ago, on this day, Indian Army won the Kargil War.

Some of the highlights of Maan Ki Baat:

Independence Day is coming and On August 15, we're going to have a subdued celebrations. I want the youth of this country to make a commitment to atmanirbharta.

Modi urged people not to do or say anything, even on social media, which has the potential to demoralize forces guarding borders.

He expressed solidarity towards those who were affected by flooding and heavy rainfall in India. The centre, state governments, local authorities, NDRF and social agencies are working to provide all necessary assistance to those affected.

Our youth are coming forward from villages, from small towns and from ordinary families. New heights of success are being scaled. These people are moving forward in the midst of crises, fostering new dreams. We see this in the results of the board exams too.

