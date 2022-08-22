Manish Sisodia Received Message From BJP To Join Saffron Party?

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is being probed by the CBI over allegations linked to a liquor policy today claimed that he received a message from BJP which said the CBI and ED cases against him will be closed if he joins the saffron party. He tweeted that message two days after CBI raided him and named him in the charge sheet on the alleged liquor policy scam. He further stated that he would rather be beheaded than join the BJP.

He challenged the BJP to do whatever they want to do. He said in a tweet in Hindi, "My reply to BJP -- I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do." Here is the tweet.

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

Manish Sisodia said, "People should give a chance to Kejriwal. Everyone can see the work done in Delhi and Punjab by the Aam Aadmi Party government, especially in the field of health and education. Even the people of Gujarat are inspired by this. The BJP has done nothing in the last 27 years in the state."

Silence of Arvind Kejriwal on corruption charges in excise policy proves that he is 'hardcore dishonest', alleges BJP's Gaurav Bhatia.

However, BJP has denied Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's claim that the party invited him to join the party and in exchange offered to shut all ED and CBI cases against him.

Reacting to the claim, BJP leader Parvesh Verma said, "Manish Sisodia should do 'pranayama' every morning. Has he consumed bhang [cannabis]? He should tell the name of the person who asked him to join the BJP. Even if he rubs his nose on the floor, BJP will not take him."

Also Read: Telangana: Kalvakuntla Kavitha In Delhi Liquor Policy Scam?