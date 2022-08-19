Manish Sisodia Among 15 Persons Named in CBI’s FIR on Alleged Excise Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation alleging irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy has filed a first information report against 15 persons, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Apart from Sisodia, the CBI has named former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, former Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, Assistant Excise Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen and two companies in the accused list.

The FIR was filed on Wednesday and accessed by reporters on Friday after the Central Bureau of Investigation carried out raids at Sisodia’s official residence in central Delhi and 20 other locations in seven states and Union territories in connection with the alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

In the FIR, the central agency has alleged that the Delhi deputy chief minister and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions about the excise policy without the approval of competent authority with “an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender”.

The agency also alleged that four accused persons – Vijay Nair, Manoj Rai, Amandeep Dhal and Sameer Mahendru were “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of excise policy” of the Delhi government.

Also Read: Truth Will Prevail: Manisha Sisodia Reaction After CBI Raids