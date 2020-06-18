IMPHAL: In a major shock to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur, three MLAs resigned from the party while six legislators including deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh have also withdrawn their support to the N Biren Singh-led government. The three MLAs, who resigned from the BJP, joined Congress party later on Wednesday.

Following this sequence of resignations from the 0BJP leaders, Manipur former Congress chief minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh decided to approach Governor Najma Heptullah to request her for a special assembly session to move a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh-led NDA government.

The National People’s Party (NPP) decided to support the Congress. Four MLAs of the NPP are all cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.

According to agency reports, deputy chief minister Joykumar Singh has submitted his resignation. Along with him, N Kayishii the Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister, Letpao Haokip the Youth Affairs and Sports Minister and Health, and L Jayanta Kumar Singh Family Welfare Minister, have also submitted their resignations.

Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii wrote separate letters to the Chief minister communicating about their resignations.

While speaking to reporters Joykumar confirmed that he had submitted his resignation letter to the Chief Minister.

According to a news report along with the NPP leaders, one Trinamool MLA and an independent MLA from Jiribam also withdrew their support to the NDA government.

Congress has emerged as a single largest party with 28 MLAs in Manipur after the 2017 Assembly elections.

But BJP had formed the government as many of the leaders joined the saffron party, which helped it to form government in the state.

But the NDA, the government is now in minority in the Manipur Assembly, with a strength of 59.