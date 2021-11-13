Manipur Ambush: Colonel, His Family and 3 Soldiers Killed By Terrorists

In Manipur, an Indian Army Colonel, his wife, son, and three soldiers died in an attack by terrorists near the Myanmar border.

According to reports, the terror incident occurred at about 10 a.m. in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

The attack is suspected to have been carried out by the Manipur-based terrorist organisation, People's Liberation Army, or PLA, though no group has not taken responsibility for the attack, according to sources.

According to police sources, there is intermittent shooting. This is the first time citizens have been killed in an encounter in this remote part of the region. The area is located more than 100 kilometers north of the state capital, Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the death of the Army Colonel and his family and declared a counter-operation had been launched.

Manipur, like many other north-eastern states, has many armed groups fighting for independence. For decades, the army has been located along the borders of China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, but no cross-border attacks have been reported.