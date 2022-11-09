Mangaluru: A Karnataka court on Wednesday dismissed the plea filed by the Assayed Abdullahi Madani mosque (Malali masjid) management committee praying not to admit the BHP plea to conduct survey of the centuries-old mosque located in Mangaluru.

The Malali masjid management committee had challenged the maintainability of the original suit of VHP in which they contended that a Hindu temple like structure was found during its renovation in April this year. In its plea, the masjid management committee had said since the mosque comes under Waqf Board and therefore the matter must be heard by Waqf Tribunal as per Waqf Act.

Whereas the Hindu organisations had requested the court to conduct a survey of the mosque similar to Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. TA Dhananjaya and BA Manoj Kumar had approached the Mangaluru civil court seeking a survey of Malali masjid.

The Third Additional Civil Court’s judgement is on the lines of a Varanasi court which made it clear that the Waqf Tribunal can only adjudicate disputes arising between parties belonging to Muslim communities and the Waqf Act does not prevent any civil court from deciding any dispure relating to Waqf property contested by non-Muslims.

The historical Malali masjid is located in Malali, Thenka Ulipady village, near Mangaluru. A Hindu temple-like structure was found underneath the masjid when it was being demolished for renovation in April this year and this discovery subsequently triggered a communal flare-up in the city.

Also Read: Gujarat Polls 2022: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's Wife Rivaba Jadeja Likely To Get BJP Ticket

